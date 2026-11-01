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Child Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Poltava Region

Child Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Poltava Region


Date: 2026-11-01 06:05:48

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“A drone strike has been recorded in the Reshetylivka community. Preliminary reports indicate that a child was injured,” the post says.

He later clarified that debris from the enemy drone fell on the grounds of a private residence, damaging a house. The injured child was born in 2012 and is receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Read also: Russian attack sets house ablaze in Rivne region, injuring four

As reported, three people were killed and 28 others injured, including three children, in a Russian attack on Kremenchuk in the Poltava region.

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