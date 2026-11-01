Child Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Poltava Region
“A drone strike has been recorded in the Reshetylivka community. Preliminary reports indicate that a child was injured,” the post says.
He later clarified that debris from the enemy drone fell on the grounds of a private residence, damaging a house. The injured child was born in 2012 and is receiving the necessary medical assistance.Read also: Russian attack sets house ablaze in Rivne region, injuring four
As reported, three people were killed and 28 others injured, including three children, in a Russian attack on Kremenchuk in the Poltava region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment