Child Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Poltava Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“A drone strike has been recorded in the Reshetylivka community. Preliminary reports indicate that a child was injured,” the post says.

He later clarified that debris from the enemy drone fell on the grounds of a private residence, damaging a house. The injured child was born in 2012 and is receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Russian attack sets house ablaze in Rivne region, injuring four

As reported, three people were killed and 28 others injured, including three children, in a Russian attack on Kremenchuk in the Poltava region.