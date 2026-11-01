Russia Launches Nearly 2,000 Attack Drones, Over 1,500 Guided Bombs, 44 Missiles At Ukraine In One Week Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“This past week Russia has launched 1,940 attack drones, more than 1,580 guided aerial bombs, and 44 missiles of various types against Ukraine, including 36 ballistic missiles. The intensity of the strikes is extremely high, and the Russians are trying to take maximum advantage of the shortage of ballistic missile interceptors,” he said.

According to Zelensky, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure facilities in four regions overnight: Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi. The targets included substations, transformers and power lines supplying electricity to residential buildings. Repair crews are currently working at the sites, but hundreds of thousands of households remain without electricity.

“Every day, we communicate our need for Patriot missiles to America, Europe, and other partners who can help. And this month, the United States and European countries made new decisions on additional packages for Ukraine. But these deliveries cannot take years,” the President stressed.

He emphasized that Russia continues to destroy infrastructure and kill Ukrainians, making ballistic missiles its main weapon of choice this winter. Therefore, decisions to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses must be implemented now.

“I thank everyone who supports the defense of Ukrainian skies,” the head of state concluded.

Child injured in Russianattack in Poltava region

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 371 of the 433 drones launched by Russian forces against Ukraine from the evening of October 31.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine