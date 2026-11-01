Bangladesh's Inclusive Banking Training Expands To Indonesia

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: A disability-inclusive banking training program developed by Bangladesh-based partners has expanded internationally, with a four-day Training of Trainers (ToT) initiative held in Surabaya, Indonesia, from October 12 to 15, 2026.

The module was jointly developed by Prime Bank PLC, Team Inclusion Bangladesh Foundation and Monash University in Australia. The Indonesia program took place at Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember (ITS), bringing together banking professionals, academics, disability rights advocates and financial institution representatives.

Titled "Breaking Attitudinal Barriers: Inclusive Banking for Persons with Disabilities," the program aims to address communication, behavioral and institutional obstacles that limit access to financial services for people with disabilities.

First introduced in Bangladesh at Prime Bank in May 2025, the training combines behavioral science, practical banking knowledge and the lived experiences of people with disabilities.

The Indonesia initiative involved ITS Surabaya, PERTUNI Surabaya and Monash Business School's Opportunity Tech Lab, alongside other local organizations and financial institutions.

Training covered experiential learning, accessible communication, disability rights and institutional action planning. Trainers with visual and hearing disabilities also contributed to the program.