Inner Wheel Club Of Dhaka Nightingale Celebrates Seventh Anniversary

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Inner Wheel Club of Dhaka Nightingale celebrated its seventh anniversary on October 28 with a program in Dhaka and initiatives to support disadvantaged communities.

The event, held at Palm View Restaurant on Airport Road, was attended by Inner Wheel District 328 Chairman Shamim Khandakar as the chief guest, along with district officials, club presidents and members.

As part of its anniversary activities, the club provided financial assistance for home construction for vulnerable people and donated wheelchairs to an elderly care home.

Throughout the year, the club also donates cervical cancer prevention and hepatitis B vaccines to Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital. It provides nutrition packs and essential medical equipment to Azimpur Maternity Hospital to support mothers and children.

Khandakar praised the club's commitment to women's leadership and humanitarian service, expressing hope that it would continue its community welfare work in the years ahead.

Club President Rufa Zaman said the organization's achievements over the past seven years included supporting people in need through collective action, particularly women, children, senior citizens and other vulnerable groups.