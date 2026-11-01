Singapore Airlines Leads 2026 Business Traveller Awards

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Singapore: Singapore Airlines, Emirates and Qatar Airways were among the major winners at the 2026 Business Traveller Awards, which recognize leading brands across the global travel industry, including airlines, airports, hotels and travel services.

This year's results were determined through reader voting for regional awards, with more than 85,000 votes cast across all regions. A panel of travel experts selected the winners in the global awards, according to Business Traveller.

Singapore Airlines secured the title of Best Airline in the World, followed by Qatar Airways, Emirates, Cathay Pacific and Turkish Airlines. The Singapore-based carrier also took the top position for Best Business Class, Best Cabin Crew and Best Frequent Flyer Program, through its KrisFlyer program, which ranked ahead of British Airways Executive Club, Flying Blue and Miles and More.

Singapore Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Lee Lik Hsin (middle) receiving Best Airline in the World award on behalf of the carrier



Emirates earned recognition across multiple cabin categories, winning Best First Class, Best Premium Economy and Best Economy Class in the World. It ranked second for Best Airline and Best Cabin Crew, while also placing third in the global business-class category.

Qatar Airways received the award for Best Airline Lounge in the World for its Al Safwa First Lounge at Hamad International Airport in Doha. Cathay Pacific's The Pier First Class Lounge in Hong Kong ranked second, followed by Emirates' First Class Lounge in Dubai, Virgin Atlantic's Clubhouse at London Heathrow and Air France's La Première Lounge in Paris.

Singapore Changi Airport was named Best Airport in the World, ahead of Hong Kong International Airport, Hamad International Airport, Dubai International Airport and Istanbul Airport.

In the third-party lounge category, Encalm Privé Lounge at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi claimed the top spot. Plaza Premium Lounge locations in Singapore and London Heathrow followed in second and third place, respectively.

Hotel brands earn global recognition

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts topped the luxury hotel brand category, ahead of Aman Resorts, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Rosewood Hotels and Resorts and The Ritz-Carlton.

Booking received award for Best Travel App



EDITION Hotels was named Best Lifestyle Hotel Brand, while Marriott International won Best Business Hotel Brand. Moxy Hotels secured the value hotel title, and Small Luxury Hotels of the World led the independent hotel category.

The Ascott Limited was recognized as the Best Extended Stay Brand, while Hilton Hotels and Resorts won Best Meetings and Events Brand. Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group took the Best City Hotel Brand award, and Aman Resorts was named Best Resort Brand.

In loyalty programs, Marriott Bonvoy ranked first as Best Hotel Loyalty Program in the World, followed by ALL - Accor Live Limitless, Hilton Honors, IHG One Rewards and World of Hyatt.

Travel services round out winners

Sixt was named Best Car Rental Company in the World, placing ahead of Avis, Hertz, Enterprise and Budget. Samsonite won Best Luggage Brand, while Booking received the award for Best Travel App.

The results highlight the range of services competing for recognition among frequent travelers, from premium airline cabins and airport lounges to hotel loyalty schemes and digital booking platforms.

The 2026 awards also reflect the importance of the business travel market, where passengers and corporate travel planners consider factors such as comfort, service quality, connectivity and value when choosing airlines, accommodation and other travel providers.

With winners spanning Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America, the awards provide a snapshot of the brands receiving strong support from travelers and industry experts across different segments of the international travel market.