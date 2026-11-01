Industrial Producer Prices Rise 2.61% In First Nine Months Of 2026
Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- Jordan's industrial producer price index rose 2.61% during the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, according to a monthly report issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS).
The index averaged 109.42 points during the January–September period, up from 106.63 points a year earlier.
In September, the index reached 111.28 points, an increase of 5.41% from 105.56 points in September 2025 and 0.92% from 110.26 points in August 2026.
During the first nine months of 2026, manufacturing prices increased by 2.52%, extractive industry prices by 5.68%, and electricity prices by 1.22%. The three sectors carry weights of 88.74%, 5.36%, and 5.91% in the index, respectively.
On an annual basis, September's increase was driven by higher prices in manufacturing, extractive industries, and electricity, which rose by 5.60%, 6.46%, and 1.78%, respectively, compared with September 2025.
On a monthly basis, manufacturing prices rose by 0.98% in September compared with August, while extractive industry prices increased by 0.59% and electricity prices by 0.21%.
//Petra// AO
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