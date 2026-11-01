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Five Palestinians Killed In Israeli Drone Strike On Southern Gaza

Five Palestinians Killed In Israeli Drone Strike On Southern Gaza


Date: 2026-11-01 06:04:54

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- Five Palestinians were killed and others injured Sunday in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA).

Citing medical sources, WAFA reported that the strike brought the total number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since Sunday morning to seven.

//Petra// AO

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Jordan News Agency

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