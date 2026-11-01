Jordanian Association Joins Bee-Friendly Farming Day In Cairo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- Jordan's Hand in Hand for Economic Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Association took part in "Bee-Friendly Farming Day" at Rahaya farm in Cairo. The event was part of the PLANBEE project, which aims to strengthen local beekeeping networks and develop entrepreneurship in the sector.

The association said in a statement Sunday that the event included planting bee-friendly flowers and herbs that attract pollinators. It said the aim is to boost biodiversity, provide sustainable food sources for bees and help protect them from environmental threats.

The association said its participation reflects its commitment to strengthening Jordan's presence in regional environmental initiatives and exchanging expertise with partners in the Mediterranean region. It said this supports the development of the bee economy and raises awareness among local communities about protecting natural pollinators.

It noted that beekeeping and natural pollinators are essential to sustaining food systems and natural resources. It added that they also support rural livelihoods and local economic development.

PLANBEE seeks to stimulate local economic growth by developing the beekeeping sector and promoting sustainability, innovation and entrepreneurship. An alliance of seven partners from six countries implements it: Cyprus, Egypt, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon and Palestine.

The European Union funds 89 percent of the project under the Interreg NEXT MED program. The total budget is about €2.8 million, including a direct EU contribution of nearly €2.5 million.

//Petra// NQ