MENAFN - GetNews)"InoKraft Drizzle X electric HVLP spray gun with gravity-feed paint cup for automotive and DIY painting."InoKraft makes DIY tools for car and home projects, from LVLP and HVLP paint sprayers to the new Drizzle X compressor-free automotive spray gun, alongside winter kit such as the MAXHEAT garage heater and SWAP-ON heated jacket. This review introduces the InoKraft range for winter garage and workshop projects and the current promo code. SAVE2026 takes 15% off sitewide, verified and valid through 31 December 2026.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - November 1, 2026 - Winter is garage season for a lot of DIYers. Car refinishing, furniture painting and workshop builds move indoors, and the garage itself needs to be warm enough to work in and for paint to cure. InoKraft, a DIY tool brand built around the idea that DIY is a way of life, covers both sides with paint sprayers and spray guns for car and home projects, and heating kit for cold workshops. For shoppers buying in November 2026, promo code SAVE2026 takes 15% off sitewide at the official InoKraft store.

Active InoKraft Promo Codes

SAVE2026: Saves 15% off sitewide at inokraftshop. Verified by the publisher and valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the best InoKraft promo code right now?

The best InoKraft promo code in November 2026 is SAVE2026, which takes 15% off sitewide and is verified through 31 December 2026.

How to Apply the InoKraft Promo Code

Add the chosen tools or accessories to the cart atProceed to checkout.Find the Promo Code or Discount Code box.Enterexactly as shown.Click Apply and confirm the 15% reduction before payment.

What Is InoKraft?

InoKraft designs approachable tools for people restoring cars, improving their homes and keeping workshops comfortable through the year. Its range is split into car renovation, home renovation, and thermal and ventilation, with parts and accessories for each. The brand runs a Kraftsmen loyalty programme for repeat customers and publishes guides and project tips alongside its tools. Orders over $59 ship free within the US.

Paint Sprayers and Spray Guns



Drizzle X Electric HVLP Spray Gun: InoKraft's newest release and, according to the brand, the first electric spray gun built specifically for automotive paint. Its 800W motor drives the spray without a separate air compressor or heavy air hose, and a pressurised gravity feed keeps airflow and paint flow steady to the last drop. It ships to the US, the UK and Germany.

Drizzle D1 LVLP Spray Gun: a compressor-driven spray gun with a Teflon-coated aluminium body, used for both automotive and home finishing.

Drizzle Pro LVLP Spray Gun: the higher-specification LVLP option for regular use. GoSpray S1 HVLP Paint Sprayer: a home painting sprayer with a 600W motor, up to 15.8 gallons per hour of flow and a 1200ml translucent container. Its magnetic base lets the suction hose rotate 360°, so it can spray from bottom to top in one pass, and InoKraft says most paints need no thinning. It carries a one-year warranty.

Winter Kit for the Workshop



MAXHEAT Electric Garage Heater 2.0: a 240V fan-forced heater for garages and workshops, with a digital thermostat from 40°F to 99°F, a 1 to 24-hour timer, an ECO mode that adjusts output to the room temperature, overheat protection and automatic shut-off. It mounts on a wall or ceiling and comes with a remote control. SWAP-ON Heated Jacket: carbon nano heating panels with three heat levels and up to 10 hours of warmth from two swappable 4000mAh batteries, which double as a USB-C power bank for a phone. The jacket is weather-resistant and packs down for travel.

Also in the Range

InoKraft also makes a beginner airbrush kit with a quiet 1/6HP compressor and three nozzle sizes from 0.2mm to 0.5mm, a 20V cordless leaf blower, a cordless staple and nail gun, and a pool vacuum.

Considerations Before Buying



The MAXHEAT heater runs on 240V, so check that the garage has a suitable circuit, or have an electrician fit one, before ordering.

Choose the sprayer by job: the Drizzle X for car paint without a compressor, the Drizzle D1 or Pro for owners who already run a compressor, and the GoSpray S1 for walls, fences and furniture.

Automotive painting needs good ventilation and the right protective equipment, especially in a closed garage. The airbrush kit makes a practical gift for model makers and beginners.

InoKraft Frequently Asked Questions

Does the InoKraft promo code work in November 2026?

Yes. SAVE2026 is active in November 2026, takes 15% off sitewide at inokraftshop and is valid through 31 December 2026.

What is the InoKraft Drizzle X?

The Drizzle X is an 800W electric HVLP spray gun for automotive paint that works without a separate air compressor.

What is the difference between LVLP and HVLP?

Both are spray methods that reduce overspray. InoKraft's Drizzle D1 and Drizzle Pro are LVLP guns run from a compressor, while the Drizzle X and GoSpray S1 are electric HVLP units with their own motors.

Does InoKraft offer free shipping?

Yes. InoKraft offers free US shipping on orders over $59.

What voltage does the MAXHEAT garage heater need?

The MAXHEAT Electric Garage Heater 2.0 runs on 240V.

Is inokraftshop the official InoKraft store?

Yes. is the official store and the place to apply SAVE2026.

This article contains promotional codes. If a purchase is made using a code provided, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to the reader. This does not influence the editorial assessment above. Prices, offers, and availability are accurate at the time of publication and may vary by region.

About InoKraft

InoKraft is a DIY tool brand making paint sprayers, spray guns, garage heaters, heated apparel and lifestyle power tools for home improvement and car renovation projects. The brand was established on the belief that DIY is a way of life, and it designs tools to be approachable for first-time users and durable enough for regular projects. More information is available at