Visit Dubai To Offer Single-, Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa Applications

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Tourists planning a trip to Dubai will be able to apply for single- and multiple-entry visas through Visit Dubai, the city's official tourism website, under a new initiative announced on Sunday, November 1.

The service will bring tourist visa applications onto the same platform that travellers use to explore attractions, book tickets, discover events and plan their holidays.

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A dedicated visa information section is already available on Visit Dubai, listing the different tourist visa categories, application fees, required documents and processing times.

According to the website, fees start at Dh200 for a 30-day single-entry tourist visa, excluding VAT, while applications are typically processed within three working days.

The initiative was announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, as part of two measures to enhance the emirate's tourism sector.

The second initiative is Dubai Access Club, an invitation-only membership programme that will offer repeat visitors exclusive benefits and experiences across the city.

What changes for tourists?

Currently, travellers requiring a prearranged tourist visa can apply through existing government channels, authorised travel agencies and airlines such as Emirates and flydubai.

Under the new initiative, Visit Dubai will provide another channel for tourist visa applications.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) will continue to assess visa applications and issue visas, with further details about the new service to be announced in due course.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said: "Enabling visitors to apply for tourist visas through the Visit Dubai platform is an important step towards integrating services into a single digital journey while maintaining the highest standards of security and efficiency."

The move is part of the Shared Digital Channels Initiative, which aims to bring government services together through unified digital platforms, reducing the need for users to navigate multiple websites and applications.

Visa types

According to the Visit Dubai website, citizens of more than 80 countries are eligible for a visa on arrival in Dubai. GCC nationals can enter without a visa, while GCC residents can apply for an e-visa.

For travellers who require a tourist visa, the website currently lists three categories: single-entry, multiple-entry and a five-year multiple-entry visa.

Both single-entry and multiple-entry tourist visas are available in 30-day and 60-day options.

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