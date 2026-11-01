Kharge Demands PM Modi Ouster Alleging Vote Theft In BJP Governments

Kharge Attacks BJP Over Alleged Vote Theft

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh of coming to power through what he termed“vote theft”, and called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ouster from office. Addressing the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, Kharge alleged that those in power were choosing themselves rather than being elected by the public.“Who votes for them? They choose themselves. The public does not elect them. The current central government, as well as the governments in Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, are all governments of vote theft. We must remove these thieves,” Kharge said.“Only if Modi goes will democracy survive. We must remove Modi to save democracy,” he added.

Opposition Protest Against Electoral Roll Revisions

INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, attended the rally organised against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Top Opposition leaders and supporters from across the country gathered at the venue for the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' protest march, raising concerns over the SIR exercise and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The march began from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and proceeded towards Ramlila Maidan. The gathering followed a public“impeachment” programme against the CEC held in the national capital on October 31.

BJP Counters With 'Save Democracy' March

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, End Anarchy) padayatra in Faridabad on Sunday, where he accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of losing faith in democratic institutions. Pradhan was accompanied by Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State Rajesh Nagar, Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam, several MLAs and party workers during the march, organised as part of the BJP's nationwide campaign.

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