CISF Shifts To New Functional Sector Model To Bolster Infrastructure

CISF Restructures Security Framework

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday implemented a major organisational restructuring, shifting its supervisory architecture from a territorial command model to a specialised functional sector-based system to strengthen the security of the country's critical infrastructure. The restructuring, undertaken with the concurrence of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aims to enhance operational efficiency, improve inter-agency coordination and strengthen the force's preparedness to address emerging security threats.

Under the new arrangement, supervision of CISF units will be organised according to the nature of installations rather than their geographical location. The move is intended to ensure specialised oversight, informed decision-making and faster responses to security challenges at critical installations.

New Operational Functional Sectors

The newly operationalised functional sectors include Power-I (New Delhi), Power-II (Kolkata), Coal (Ranchi), Steel (Bhilai), Petroleum and Natural Gas (Guwahati), West Coast Port (Mumbai), East Coast Port (Chennai), and Government Buildings, Museums and Monuments and Mass Rapid Transit System (GBMM & MRTS) Sector (New Delhi). These sectors will function alongside the Aviation Sectors, which have been operational under the functional model since 2001, and the Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space (DAE & DoS) Sector, operational since 2018.

Earlier, under the territorial command system, a single Sector Headquarters was responsible for supervising more than 50 units belonging to diverse sectors, including coal mines, power plants and ports, involving coordination with multiple ministries and organisations. The CISF said the new structure would enable sector headquarters to develop a deeper understanding of the operational requirements, vulnerabilities and security challenges specific to different industries.

Enhanced Security and Intelligence Focus

The restructuring assumes significance amid the evolving threat landscape, with critical infrastructure increasingly vulnerable to drone attacks, precision weapons, cyber threats, sabotage and coordinated disruptions. The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), under the MHA, aims to move towards an intelligence-led and risk-based approach to infrastructure protection by integrating physical security with emerging technological solutions.

Officials said the specialised sector headquarters are expected to facilitate the deployment of sector-specific counter-drone systems, better management of cyber risks involving operational technology and industrial control systems, and the development of contingency plans to ensure faster restoration of operations following security incidents.

Leadership Perspective on Restructuring

CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan said, "The restructuring would improve coordination between different agencies and client organisations while ensuring greater accountability and operational efficiency."

"Firstly, in a multi-stakeholder environment of our units, it will promote better inter-agency coordination and communication, especially with the respective managements, with a single point of contact from either side. Secondly, a dedicated nodal head in a functional sector would reduce operational bottlenecks, resulting in timely and informed decision-making in tactical and strategic matters and effective crisis management," the DG said. He further said the revamped organisational structure would establish a protocol of efficiency, professionalism and accountability, which are defining benchmarks for any organisation.

The CISF provides security to several vital installations across the country, including airports, ports, power plants, oil and gas facilities, industrial establishments and government buildings. The functional restructuring is aimed at strengthening its capacity to protect these interconnected infrastructure networks. (ANI)

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