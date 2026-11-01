New Zealand Secure Consolation Victory Against India In Fifth T20I

New Zealand Clinches Consolation Win

New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park on Sunday, chasing down the target of 192 in just 17.4 overs to register a consolation victory, as India clinched the five-match series 3-2. Tim Seifert led the hosts' dominant chase with a blistering 93 off 50 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 65 off 38 balls.

Earlier, half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and skipper Shreyas Iyer powered India to 191/8 after a difficult start, but Adam Milne's four-wicket haul restricted the visitors from crossing the 200-run mark.

Match Chase and Key Performances

Chasing a target of 192, New Zealand suffered an early setback when Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh dismissed opener Finn Allen for just two runs on the third ball of the second over. However, Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell steadied the innings, taking the hosts to 25/1 at the end of four overs. Seifert then shifted the momentum in New Zealand's favour, smashing 20 runs off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's over as the hosts finished the powerplay at 59/1 after six overs.

New Zealand continued to score freely, reaching 81/1 at the end of eight overs. However, India struck back in the following over as mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Daryl Mitchell for 29 off 16 deliveries, which included four boundaries. Meanwhile, opener Tim Seifert brought up his half-century off 34 balls in the 10th over as New Zealand reached 96/2.

Middle Order Dominance

Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert continued New Zealand's aggressive approach, smashing four boundaries off spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the 13th over to take the hosts to 138/2. New Zealand crossed the 150-run mark in the following over, further strengthening their position as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs.

India finally broke the partnership of 86 runs during the third ball of the 16th over, as all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy clean bowled Tim Seifert, who fell just seven runs short of a century. The New Zealand opener played a blistering knock of 93 off 50 deliveries, smashing 11 fours and five sixes to put the hosts in a commanding position.

During the third ball of the 17th over, Phillips completed his fourth fifty of the series after he slammed a boundary against speedster Arshdeep. With this fifty, Phillips joined the elite list of batters to score four or more 50-plus scores in a bilateral series, following Mohammad Rizwan against England in 2022 and S Ravichandran against Mongolia in 2024. Phillips achieved the feat against India in 2026.

New Zealand completed the chase in the very next over, comfortably reaching the target of 192 with seven wickets in hand. Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 65 off 38 deliveries, smashing eight fours and three sixes, as the hosts registered a seven-wicket victory. However, India clinched the series 3-2.

India's Innings Recap

Earlier, Half-centuries from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan helped India overcome a rough start, but a four-wicket haul by New Zealander Adam Milne restricted the world champions to 191/8 at the end of 20 overs in the fifth and final T20I of the series at Seddon Park on Sunday. India was 19/2 at one point, with Ishan (61 in 31 balls, with five fours and sixes each) and Shreyas (50 in 23 balls, with three fours and four sixes) putting on a 93-run stand for the third wicket. Naman Dhir (33 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (22 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six) also chipped in, but Milne (4/19) got quick wickets towards the end to deny India a chance to reach 200 runs.

Put to bat first by Kiwis, India did not have the best of a start, with Jacob Duffy conceding just two runs in the first over. Adam Milne started the next over with a wicket of Abhishek Sharma, who skied one high in the air and found Daryl Mitchell for just one in two balls. India was 2/1 in 1.1 overs. Ishan Kishan smashed Jacob Duffy for a four and six in the third over, while Samson struggled for rhythm. A thick edge off his bat landed in the hands of Michael Bracewell near the extra-cover region. India was 19/2 in 3.1 overs as Samson went for a poor four in 10 balls.

In the fifth over, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ishan gathered 16 runs, with Ishan getting a four and Shreyas getting a four and a six. In the next over, Ishan took down Blair Tickner with a four and a six. India ended the powerplay at 50/2, with Ishan (30*) and Shreyas (13*) unbeaten. In the seventh over, Ishan Kishan was caught by Finn Allen, but the third umpire adjudged that his right foot was on the ground outside the fence with the ball in hand, as he tried a catch by lobbing the ball back within the boundary. It was given a six. Ishan continued to make Kiwis pay for this error, even unleashing a helicopter shot against Mitchell Santner. He reached his half-century in 28 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes.

In the 10th over, Iyer and Ishan let their arms loose against Michael Bracewell. Iyer started the over with six, four and then another six before Tickner dropped an absolute sitter. Ishan responded with a six and a four to end the over. 27 runs came off the over. India was 111/2, with Ishan (61*) and Iyer (41*) unbeaten. Tickner had his moment of redemption, as he got Ishan caught by Nathan Smith for 61 off 32 balls, with five fours and five sixes. India was 112/3 in 10.2 overs. Iyer reached a much-needed half-century in 22 balls, flicking a Nathan delivery to the deep backward square-leg fence. But a short ball brought his end for 50 in 23 balls, with three fours and four sixes. India was 123/4 in 11.3 overs.

After surviving a dismissal on a no-ball, Tilak fell to Nathan for an eight-ball six. India was 133/5 in 13.4 overs. Kiwis' fielding woes continued as Milne dropped Naman Dhir off Tickner's bowling, and Dhir responded with a four through covers to help India reach the 150-run mark in 15.4 overs. Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy continued to hit an odd-boundary or a six, with Naman being the aggressor. After several dropped chances and misfields, Naman was finally caught by Bracewell off Tickner's bowling for 23-ball 33, with four boundaries and a six. India was 179/6 in 18.4 overs. Nitish was next to follow, losing his balance and handing an easy catch at deep mid-wicket to Phillips for 22 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six. Milne managed to get his fourth, with a catch from Mitchell giving him the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar for six in four balls. India was 190/8 in 19.5 overs. India ended their innings at 191/8, with Arshdeep Singh (1*) and Prince Yadav (0*) unbeaten. Milne (4/19) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ, with Tickner and Nathan also getting a couple of wickets. (ANI)

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