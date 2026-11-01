Who Was Vidit Olak? Honey Singh's Nephew Dies In Tragic Punjab Road Accident

A tragic incident has left rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's family mourning. His nephew, Vidit Olak, died in a horrific road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab. Vidit's friend, Aarav Talwar, also lost his life in the same accident.

The two were reportedly returning home after attending a birthday party when their Volkswagen car collided with a Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley parked on a flyover. The impact was so severe that both occupants succumbed to their injuries. Following the incident, Honey Singh also shared an Instagram Story, drawing attention to the heartbreaking loss.

Who Was Vidit Olak? Know About Honey Singh's Nephew And Aarav Talwar

Vidit Olak was the nephew of popular rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh. He was the son of Dinesh, who owns Punjabi music company Speed Records.

His friend Aarav Talwar, who also died in the accident, was the son of the owner of Pappi Sweets. The two were reportedly close friends and had attended a birthday celebration before the unfortunate incident.

The deaths have left both families devastated. While Vidit was connected to the Punjabi music industry through his family, Aarav belonged to a prominent business family in the region.

How Did Yo Yo Honey Singh's Nephew Die In The Jalandhar Road Accident?

The fatal accident took place early Sunday morning on a flyover near the Police Lines area in Jalandhar, Punjab.

According to reports, Vidit and Aarav were travelling in a Volkswagen car with three other occupants. The vehicle was heading from BMC Chowk towards BSF Chowk when it rammed into a Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley parked on the flyover.

The collision was reportedly extremely severe, resulting in the deaths of Vidit and Aarav. The accident occurred at approximately 3 am, when municipal sanitation workers were carrying out cleaning activities on the flyover.

The tractor-trolley had reportedly been stationed on the road to collect garbage during the cleaning operation.

What Did The Police Say? Details Of The Accident And Investigation

According to Baradari Police Station SHO Sahil Chaudhary, the police received information about the accident at around 3 am. Officers subsequently reached the spot and took possession of the two bodies.

The police also confirmed that five people were travelling in the Volkswagen car at the time of the accident. While Vidit and Aarav lost their lives, the other three occupants had reportedly returned home earlier.

Following the incident, the bodies were handed over to the respective families. The families reportedly declined further legal proceedings, following which the police completed the necessary formalities and handed over the bodies.