Inmate Found Hanging In Indore Rehab Centre, Chaos As 70 Others Escape (WATCH)

Panic erupted at a private de-addiction centre in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday after a 23-year-old inmate was found hanging inside a washroom, triggering a mass escape in which more than 70 inmates reportedly broke open the facility's main gate and fled.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the youth's death and the subsequent escape. CCTV footage from the premises is being scrutinised to piece together the sequence of events.

इंदौर में नशा मुक्ति केन्द्र से 70 से ज्यादा

मरीज ताला तोड़कर भागे...Read more ओमप्रकाश खीचड़ बीकानेरी (@Omrlp07) November 1, 2026

The deceased was identified as Sachin Lodhi, a resident of Ashok Nagar, who had been admitted to the rehabilitation facility around a month ago, according to Raoji Bazaar police.

Sachin's family reportedly deposited his fees at the centre on Saturday morning. However, within hours, they received the news of his death.

According to his family, Sachin had gone to the washroom in the morning, telling others that he wanted to take a bath. When he failed to return for a long time, a security guard grew suspicious. The washroom door reportedly remained locked for nearly an hour before the guard forced it open and discovered Sachin hanging inside.

He was immediately brought down and rushed to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon examination. Police said the incident took place between approximately 12.30 pm and 1 pm.

Sachin's body has been kept in the mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised serious questions about the centre's supervision and safety arrangements. Sachin's brother-in-law, Keshav Lodhi, accused the management of failing to ensure the safety and proper monitoring of inmates.

He questioned how Sachin could remain locked inside the washroom for nearly an hour without anyone noticing and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his death.

More than 70 inmates allegedly forced open the main entrance and escaped. Some inmates reportedly scaled the boundary wall to flee the premises, creating further chaos.

Police teams are now attempting to trace the inmates who escaped from the centre.

Raoji Bazaar police station in-charge Manish Mishra said the death had been recorded and an investigation was underway. Police are examining CCTV footage to establish exactly what happened before and after the incident.