Hrithik Roshan Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan's Romantic Birthday Tribute

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Sunday embraced his romantic side as he penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his girlfriend, Saba Azad, expressing his love and affection for her. In an Instagram post, Hrithik wrote, "Someone asked me about you. I said I don't wanna talk about you cause it's too precious. She insisted and I said this..'Well, how about this? Say if there were 2 options for flights from mumbai to a far off destination, one was a direct flight. Efficient and easy!'..And another one that went via 8 random cities with hours of transit time each stop with possibilities of missing connecting flights. If it was with her..." I said, "I'd pick the 2nd option...deliberately... every single time with you Sa, every mundane, every wait, every deviation from the normal inevitability turns into a dance of adventures."

He added, "Let's adventure on my birthday girl. Here's to a lifetime of long layovers together.I love you." The 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' star also shared several candid pictures and videos with Saba, capturing cherished moments they have shared over the years. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Social Media Reactions and Relationship Background

Hrithik's post for Saba has garnered several likes and heartfelt reactions. "Happyyyyy birthday Saboo.. have a beautiful precious year," Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan commented. "You two happy birthday my Sab," Shibani Akhtar commented. Hrithik and Saba have been dating for a couple of years now. Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan, the daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is all set to mark his directorial debut with 'Krrish 4.' The superhero film is being backed by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik will also act in the film while handling directing duties. Apart from that, Hrithik is also entering the OTT space as a producer with 'Storm,' a thriller set in Mumbai. The project is being made for Prime Video. (ANI)

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