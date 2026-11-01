Ram Charan And Sukumar Reunite For The Upcoming Pan India Film RC17

Ram Charan and Sukumar Reunite for RC17

Ram Charan and acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar have officially reunited for their upcoming pan-India film, tentatively titled 'RC17', with the project's grand Muhurat and Pooja ceremony held in Hyderabad. Megastar and Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi, attended the launch as the Special Guest of Honour and sounded the ceremonial clapboard, marking the beginning of the film's journey. View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

The project brings Ram Charan and Sukumar together once again after their successful collaboration on 'Rangasthalam'. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. 'Pushpa' director Sukumar is helming the project.

Cast and Crew Excitement

Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and expressed his excitement about reuniting with the filmmaker. "This one is extremely special. So happy to collaborate with my dearest @aryasukku garu once again #RC17 journey begins #YouCanImagine #RC2Sukku," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Sukumar also expressed his excitement for the project and wrote, "And so, a new journey begins Excited for what lies ahead!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukumar B (@aryasukku)

Production Updates

Details about the film's supporting cast, technical crew, storyline and principal photography schedule have not yet been officially disclosed by the makers. (ANI)

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