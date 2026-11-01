Amit Shah Slams Congress Over 1984 Riots Rally On Death Anniversary

Amit Shah Criticizes Congress Over 1984 Riots Anniversary Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the opposition party of "rubbing salt into the wounds" of victims by organising a political rally on the anniversary of the massacre. Addressing a gathering in Chandigarh, Shah recalled the horrors of the violence that unfolded following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

"On November 1, 1984, thousands of Sikhs were brutally murdered in Delhi during riots incited by the Congress party. Thousands were burned alive. Many Sikhs were forced to abandon everything and flee. Countless children were left orphaned, many women were widowed, and many families saw their homes destroyed," the Union Home Minister said.

Political Context and Protests

The remarks come as Opposition leaders and thousands of supporters from across the country have converged at Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' protest march and intensified their demand for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's immediate resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and alleged deletions from electoral rolls.

Criticism of Rajiv Gandhi and Congress Leadership

Taking aim at former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi over his infamous remarks following the violence, Shah said: "The Prime Minister at the time, Rajiv Gandhi, made a statement, and I can never forget it, in which he remarked, 'When a big tree falls, the earth shakes.' Only Congress leaders could describe the brutal massacre of thousands of Sikhs in such a manner. Years have passed since then."

Shah highlighted the measures taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to deliver justice to the riot victims, asserting that key perpetrators were finally brought to book. "When Narendra Modi's government came to power, we reopened all the cases against the rioters, provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each of the victims, and ensured that key Congress leaders were put behind bars," Shah said, adding, "India had never witnessed, nor will it ever witness again, riots incited by a political party in this fashion."

Condemnation of the INDIA Bloc Rally

Targeting Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party's rally in the national capital, the Home Minister questioned the rationale behind holding the event on the dates associated with the 1984 carnage. "Look at the Congress party: just as Rajiv Gandhi once remarked that 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes,' his son, Rahul Gandhi, has organised a major rally in Delhi today, effectively rubbing salt into the wounds of the riot victims. We assumed that perhaps he was too young at the time, or that he hadn't studied history and was therefore unaware," Shah remarked.

He further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier appealed to the Congress to reconsider the dates of their event, but the request went unheeded. "Our party held a press conference requesting that they not hold the event on November 1, 2, and 3, the very days the anti-Sikh riots took place, as it would deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community, including mothers, sisters, and children. But they remained adamant. Orders were issued from abroad to hold the rally on the very day that thousands of Sikhs were burned alive," Shah alleged.

"From this land of the Gurus, I strongly condemn this vile attempt. I condemn this. India and Punjab will never be able to forget this," the Home Minister asserted. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP mounted a counter-offensive to the INDIA bloc's "Chalo Delhi' rally with a march in West Delhi to remember the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of holding a political rally on the anniversary of the violence.

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