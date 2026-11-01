Haryana Horror: Woman Hangs 3 Children, Then Dies By Suicide Husband Sole Survivor

A 38-year-old woman allegedly hanged her three young children before consuming poison in Haryana's Sonipat just days before Diwali on Saturday. The incident took place in Mudlana village, where the woman's husband, a government schoolteacher posted in Panipat district, returned home around 3.30 pm to discover his wife and three children dead.

The deceased were identified as Reema (38), her daughters Rihana (11) and Arju (7), and her four-year-old son Dushyant.

According to police spokesperson ASI Ravinder Singh, Jaideep returned home, however, upon entering, he discovered his three children hanging, while his wife was found dead after allegedly consuming poison.

Jaideep immediately alerted neighbours, who subsequently informed the police.

Mudlana police post in-charge Sunil Kumar rushed to the spot along with a police team. A forensic science team also examined the scene and collected crucial samples as part of the probe.

The bodies have been shifted to Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College in Khanpur Kalan for postmortem examinations, scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the deaths and ascertain the motive behind the alleged incident.