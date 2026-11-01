Hong Kong Sixes: Afghanistan Beat Australia To Clinch Maiden Title

MENAFN - IANS) Mong Kok, Nov 1 (IANS) Afghanistan scripted a memorable chapter in their cricketing history by defeating Australia by four wickets in the Cup final to win their maiden Hong Kong Sixes title at the Mission Road Ground here on Sunday.

Led by Gulbadin Naib, the Afghan side produced an outstanding batting display in the summit clash, chasing down Australia's 116-run target in just 5.1 overs to become only the eighth country to lift the prestigious trophy.

The victory also capped an unbeaten campaign for Afghanistan, who maintained their winning momentum throughout the tournament before overcoming Australia in the final.

Australia, after opting to bat first, put up 115/4 in their six overs, with Max Bryant leading the charge through a blistering 44 off 14 deliveries. Alex Ross provided an unbeaten contribution of 29 from 10 balls, while Nick Hobson scored 23 off just eight deliveries to help Australia post a competitive total.

Afghanistan, however, made light work of the chase, finishing at 119/2 with five balls remaining.

Imran Mir set the tone with an explosive 53 off only 14 deliveries, striking seven sixes and two boundaries to put Afghanistan firmly in control. Farmanullah Safi then ensured there were no late complications, remaining unbeaten on 26 off seven balls, including four sixes at a strike rate of 371.43.

Captain Naib also played a valuable part in the chase, smashing 17 runs from six deliveries with the help of two sixes.

Afghanistan's journey to the title began with a three-wicket victory over South Africa in their Group A opener, where they successfully chased the target of 108. They followed it up with another four-wicket win, this time against Oman, after restricting their opponents to 120 and completing the chase in 5.2 overs.

The Afghan side carried their form into the knockout stage, registering a convincing victory over Scotland in the semi-final. After putting 121 runs on the board, they restricted Scotland to 100 to secure their place in the title clash.

With this win Afghanistan became the eighth nation to win the tournament, joining Pakistan, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, India, Australia and the West Indies.