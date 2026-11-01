Centre Plans Toll Exemption Via Fastags For Armed Forces' Private Vehicles

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Centre plans to grant toll exemptions to the private vehicles of 1.4 million active defence personnel to resolve a unique challenge with barrier-less highway tolling-where e-challans are being issued to armed forces personnel using private vehicles on highways equipped with multi-lane free flow (MLFF) systems.

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has initiated discussions with the defence ministry to develop a mechanism allowing free pass to these private vehicles without disrupting traffic flow. One proposal involves equipping such vehicles with FASTags, with the annual pass cost reimbursed by the defence ministry. However, people aware of the development said discussions remain inconclusive over who should bear the expense of the pass. Another option under consideration is a differentiated FASTag that records vehicle movement but does not deduct toll charges.