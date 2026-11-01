Azerbaijan's Media And Broadcasting Council Condemns Attacks On Journalists

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The fact that journalists have been subjected to attacks and physical violence while covering incidents at the scenes, as well as faced obstacles to carrying out their professional duties in recent days, is a cause for concern.

This is reflected in a statement issued by the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It notes that such actions, which threaten journalists' safety, also constitute interference with the public's right to receive information about events of public importance.

The statement emphasizes that, under Article 6 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan“On Media,” unlawful interference in journalists' professional activities, exerting pressure on them, and persecuting them are unacceptable.

“The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan strongly condemns acts of violence against journalists and attempts to obstruct their lawful professional activities. The Council expresses its confidence that the incidents will be investigated promptly, comprehensively and objectively, and calls on everyone to respect the lawful activities of media representatives and uphold their right to perform their professional duties safely, freely and without obstruction,” the statement reads.