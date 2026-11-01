Etoro's Ouriel Ohayon Marks Bitcoin White Paper Anniversary And Discusses Adoption, Self-Custody Security And Quantum Risks

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As Bitcoin marks its 18th anniversary of the publication of its white paper on, eToro said the cryptocurrency has evolved from a technological proposal into a widely recognized financial asset. The platform's Head of Cryptocommented on what he sees as the next stage for adoption, alongside ongoing security concerns, including risks tied to self-custody and the future impact of

Ohayon, speaking for eToro, said Bitcoin 's original vision of a decentralized, globally accessible digital currency“remains just as relevant” in an increasingly AI-driven economy. He argued that as markets and society become more dependent on digital technologies, there is a growing need for what he described as a digitally native currency that can be accessed broadly, including by“AI agents.”

According to eToro, Bitcoin's increasing recognition by retail investors, financial institutions and governments reflects, in Ohayon's view, core characteristics such as decentralization and cross-border availability. He characterized Bitcoin's current phase as early in its development and said the next milestone will focus on broader mainstream adoption and what he called a potential role for governments and central banks as a strategic reserve asset.

Security challenges remain a key hurdle

Despite Bitcoin's growing standing as a financial asset, Ohayon emphasized that security continues to be a major challenge, particularly for users managing funds through self-custody. In eToro's statement, the Head of Crypto pointed to weaknesses in security models and recovery processes, including reliance on seed-phrase approaches and practices that can leave holders exposed to risk.

Ohayon also highlighted what he described as a“big gap” in self-custody, saying that weak models and outdated recovery systems threaten the principle of“your keys, your coins.” He added that he expects the Bitcoin community to keep adapting its technology as new threats emerge, specifically noting the long-term risks posed by quantum computing and the need to protect private keys.

Expectations for the next decade

Looking forward, eToro said Ohayon expects Bitcoin to become more integrated into the broader financial system over the next ten years. In his comments, this includes the possibility of governments increasing Bitcoin reserves and major asset managers including Bitcoin in client portfolios.

Ohayon also suggested that Bitcoin could strengthen its role beyond speculation as financial services move on-chain and as more assets are tokenized. He linked this development to reducing volatility, comparing it to what he called the behavior of a more mature currency, as part of a future where he envisions a“Bitcoin-first” economy.

eToro said Bitcoin's 18th anniversary underlines the ongoing focus, in its view, on stronger security, wider adoption and a more established place in the global financial ecosystem as Bitcoin enters its 19th year.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.