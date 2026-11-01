Binance Details $6.3 Billion Hot-Wallet Loss Trezor Says Implant Report Needs Confirmation ICE Backs A US Onshore Hyperliquid Retail Plan

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto-security headlines in late October highlighted both exchange custody risk and the vulnerabilities that can arise across hardware wallet supply chains, alongside a separate move to bring Hyperliquid -based perpetual markets into a U.S.-regulated retail structure.

Binance: hot wallets compromised on 29 October

In a Security Incident Update published 30 October 2026, Binance said its hot wallets were compromised at about 20:05 UTC on 29 October. The exchange estimated that about $6.3 billion in token assets were lost, and said it would absorb the financial impact through its SAFU fund and treasury.

Binance also stated that roughly $3 billion had been frozen on-chain as part of its response, and described its investigation as ongoing. The company did not present the update as a completed audit or a definitive statement of how funds or withdrawal services would be handled afterward.

Trezor: alleged implant in a Safe 5 sold via CryptoBilis

On 30 October 2026, Trezor addressed a report alleging an implant in a Safe 5 device that had been purchased through former reseller CryptoBilis. Trezor said it had not received the device for laboratory confirmation and treated the report as credible.

According to Trezor, it had no report of a CryptoBilis buyer losing funds. The company characterized the situation as a suspected single-device, supply-chain incident, and it did not claim that the broader Safe 5 line was compromised. Trezor also did not describe the implant as laboratory-confirmed.

ICE and Trade[XYZ] seek U.S. retail onshore market structure

Separately, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced on 29 October a strategic investment and an agreement with Trade[XYZ] intended to bring Hyperliquid -based perpetual markets into a new U.S.-regulated retail market and clearing framework.

ICE said regulatory approvals are still required, meaning the plan was presented as a structure in development rather than a venue already launched or authorized. The announcement also did not set expectations about any token price outcomes for HYPE.

The developments were compiled in a roundup by Tangem covering late-October incidents involving self-custody hardware and exchange security events, with related market-structure updates.

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