Fragmented Thought A New Trend In Politics, Says JD-U's Neeraj Kumar On Independent Mlcs Joining BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 1 (IANS) In what signals growing unease in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance in Bihar, JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the move of two newly elected Independent Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) to join the ruling party shows that“fragmented thought” has become a new trend in politics.

Hinting that the switchover post-election could be a reflection of this, he added that the Independent MLCs' decision to align with the BJP was a matter of their own discretion.

NDA allies BJP and JD-U had fielded four candidates each in the recently held MLC elections for eight seats in Bihar; however, the alliance could fetch just 3 seats while the rest of the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies voted in favour of RJD, Independents, and newly founded Jan Suraaj Party (JSP).

Neeraj Kumar, the JD-U MLC who battled the odds successfully, told scribes that the party will hold a meeting on November 5 to review the election results, while admitting that the NDA's performance was not up to the mark in elections.

Asked about whether the results were a setback for the party, he remarked: "Having one's body in one place, soul in another, and mind somewhere else-this has become a new trend in politics."

He mentioned that the November 5 meeting will include the party's winning and losing candidates, MLCs, election in-charges, and other relevant stakeholders. JD-U's national executive president, the state president, and other senior leaders are also likely to participate and deliberate on MLC results.

He noted that the party has encountered similar situations during elections in the past and added that if an independent MLC chooses to join a political party, it is entirely a matter of their own judgment.

The switchover of two newly elected Independent MLCs, Bansidhar Brajwasi and Rahul Raj, into the BJP has stirred a political row in the state, with opposition RJD accusing the ruling party of mocking the Constitution and demolishing democracy, questioning how the two members could join an outfit within days of winning a public mandate in the biennial elections. RJD Working President Tejashwi Yadav has demanded that both the newly elected MLCs should be disqualified for "violating" the anti-defection law.

On the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution concerning an independent member joining a political party, Neeraj Kumar said that legal experts could provide a definitive interpretation.

He stated that once a formal application is received regarding this, the Council Chairman could consult legal experts and decide on the“legality” in accordance with constitutional procedures.