Pulivendula Civic Body Elections: Jagan Sits On Protest At RO's Office, Demands Repoll

MENAFN - IANS) Pulivendula (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 1 (IANS) YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy staged a protest outside the Returning Officer's office in Pulivendula in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district, demanding a re-poll in all polling booths of Pulivendula Municipality.

He strongly objected to YSRCP polling agents being prevented from entering polling booths.

He went to the Returning Officer's office to bring the issue directly to the attention of the Returning Officer and seek intervention. However, officials did not permit the former Chief Minister to enter.

In protest against the denial of entry and the obstruction of YSRCP polling agents at polling stations, Jagan Mohan Reddy sat down outside the RO office and launched a protest, demanding that the polling process be conducted fairly and that YSRCP agents be allowed inside the booths.

In a representation to the Returning Officer, he requested the cancellation of the entire polling process and the conduct of re-elections in all 80 polling booths of Pulivendula Municipality.

The former Chief Minister sought to bring serious allegations of electoral intimidation to his attention.

He stated that out of the total 80 polling booths, YSR Congress Party polling agents have reportedly been permitted to function in only 10 booths.

"In the remaining 70 polling booths, persons allegedly associated with the Telugu Desam Party have forcibly prevented our authorised polling agents from entering the polling stations and reportedly torn their authorisation forms. These incidents represent serious violations of the safeguards necessary for free, fair and transparent elections," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The YSRCP chief stated that obstruction concerns not just 70 booths, but the scale raises serious questions about the integrity of the municipality-wide electoral process. He alleged that many TDP goons from all over were brought to Pulivendula and the police and other officials supported such actions.

He demanded an immediate inquiry into the reported incidents across the municipality, preservation of all CCTV footage, polling records and relevant evidence, recording of statements from affected polling agents and Presiding Officers and immediate referral to the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission with a recommendation for re-polling in all 80 booths.

He sought appropriate legal action against all persons found responsible and adequate security and protection for polling agents during re-polling.

Earlier, soon after his arrival in his home town, Jagan Mohan Reddy met YSRCP cadres who were allegedly attacked by TDP workers.

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and other YSRCP leaders participated in the protest at the Returning Officer's office.