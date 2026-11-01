Enough Of Sanju Samson? Inconsistent T20I Form Under Fire After 4-Run Dismissal Vs New Zealand

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson's inconsistent performance has once again come under scrutiny after his 10-ball 4 against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the series against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 1.

After being put in to bat first by New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner, Team India posted a total of 191/8 in 20 overs, with captain Shreyas Iyer (61) and Ishan Kishan (50) scoring fifties while Naman Dhir (33) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (22) providing crucial contributions in the middle order to lift the visitors to a competitive score.

For New Zealand, Adam Milne led the bowling attack with figures of 4/19 at an economy rate of 4.80 in his spell of four overs. Nathan Smith (2/28) and Blair Tickner (2/38) chipped in with two wickets each to keep the Indian total under 200.

Also Read:Team India Makes History as First Side to Hit 400 Sixes in Calendar Year

Sanju Samson's Inconsistency in Spotlight

As Team India managed to post a respectable total on the board, Sanju Samson's poor outing has become a focal point for discussion and debate after his early dismissal. Opening the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma, Samson was expected to make an impact after the team management benched Vaibhav Sooryavanshi again.

However, the wicketkeeper-batter struggled to get going as he conceded 10 balls to score just 4 runs before he was dismissed by Adam Milne after his opening partner Abhishek Sharma was removed for just 1 run by the same Kiwi bowler, leaving Team India in deep trouble early in the powerplay at 19/2 in 3.1 overs.

Samson has featured in all five matches of the T20I series against New Zealand, four times as an opener and batting at No.3 once, registering the scores of 67, 14, 18, 4, and 4, aggregating 107 runs across the series at a poor average of 21.40.

Sanju Samson dismissed for 4 from 10 balls Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 1, 2026

Since the T20 World Cup 2026, where he emerged as the hero in India's successful defence on home soil by defeating New Zealand in the final, Samson's form has been under a dark cloud.

Across 20 innings following that tournament, Samson has aggregated 443 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 22.15 and a strike rate of 162.86, with a string of low scores continuing to raise concerns over his long-term consistency in the national setup. Despite the team management's backing, the wicketkeeper-batter has apparently failed to show any sign of consistency in a single stretch.

'Time To Move On': Fans Question Sanju Samson's T20I Form

Sanju Samson's inconsistent performance in T20Is post-T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts demanding his exclusion from the national setup.

Taking to their X handles, many fans criticised his repeated failures, with some questioning how many more chances he would get, while others called for the team to move on from him, highlighting his inconsistent returns despite repeated opportunities.

Several others also urged the team management to give 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a regular place in the playing XI, while a few backed Samson and argued that he remained a better batter than Shreyas Iyer.

@CricCrazyJohns Sanju looking very uncomfortable when he was batting he scored 4 of 10 and Vaibhav not getting chances because of him

- Satyam (@Satyam22tweets) November 1, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns It clearly shows Sanju is under pressure while batting. He knows he'll be judged every match, so he can't play his shots. He needs to understand, otherwise Vaibhav will get a chance to perform. @CricCrazyJohns

- Anshu Singh (@Imanshucric) November 1, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns Time to move on from him

He played one good knock followed by bunch of ordinary knock

- Chirag kudu (@chirag_kudu) November 1, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns He is still best batsman than shreyas iyer

Iyer only performs in useless matches or low score matches

- never ending (@aadiseanth) November 1, 2026

Coach and Captain benching Sooryavanshi for him

If they are Serious

The generational pair of Vaibhav Abhishek will be regular from now on

- Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) November 1, 2026

Sanju ceiling and ability wise is among the weakest top order T20 bats in the country, it's sad we'd have to keep enduring him because him because of those WT20 knocks where he just punched above his weight

- A. (@GetHelpAryan) November 1, 2026

How many more chances does he need to prove himself? This Gautam Gambhir puppet should be dropped from the team as soon as possible. He can only perform on flat pitches.

- MARCUS (@MARCUS907935) November 1, 2026

I've never seen a cricketer this inconsistent despite getting so many opportunities, he still can't deliver consistently

- Lakshay (@im_lakshayy) November 1, 2026

Unbelievable stuff! I can't even imagine the mindset of that 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after watching that test match innings. Such small moments can make a big difference in the outcome of a game. I hope, Sanju will be dropped for the next series.

#NZvIND

- Rishabh Datta (@rishabhdatt) November 1, 2026

Sanju Samson dismissed for just 4 off 10 balls.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill deserves his place in this Indian team. Class, consistency and temperament matter more than hype.

Time to back Gill. He has earned it! shubhman Gill (@Effective_leson) November 1, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns How many chances to him?? Super useless guy

- RK007@123 (@Rishishukla1401) November 1, 2026

As Team India will play their next T20I series against Sri Lanka in December, it remains to be seen whether the team management and selection committee stick with Sanju Samson or opt for fresh talent at the top of the order, particularly given the rising clamour for young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

In T20Is this year, Sanju Samson has aggregated 810 runs, including 8 fifties, at an average of 27.93 and a strike rate of 173.44 in 30 matches.

Also Read:Gambhir Prioritizes Right Decisions Over Popularity In T20I Series