Dubai Police Issue Nearly 49,000 Fines For Expired Vehicle Registration In 10 Months

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Police have recorded 48,950 violations involving motorists driving with expired vehicle registration in the first 10 months of the year, warning that failing to renew vehicle documents could put lives at risk.

Beyond the financial penalties, authorities have cautioned that driving an unregistered vehicle can mean missing crucial technical inspections that help identify mechanical defects before they cause accidents.

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Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said regular vehicle inspections were essential to ensuring that cars remained safe and roadworthy.

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He warned that motorists who delay registration renewals could be driving vehicles without checking the condition of critical components, including tyres, brakes, lighting and steering systems.

Neglecting these checks increases the possibility of sudden mechanical failures, potentially resulting in traffic accidents. Motorists could also face further financial and legal consequences if their insurance has expired and they are involved in a collision.

Dh500 fine, four black points and 7-day impoundment

Under UAE traffic regulations, driving a vehicle with expired registration attracts a Dh500 fine, four black points and seven days of vehicle impoundment.

The consequences can extend beyond the immediate penalty, particularly when an expired registration coincides with lapsed insurance coverage.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged motorists to renew their registration before its expiry date and ensure their vehicles meet all insurance, licensing and technical inspection requirements.

He also encouraged vehicle owners to settle outstanding traffic fines promptly instead of allowing them to accumulate, highlighting the availability of digital services that make the process easier.

January sees highest number of expired registration violations

Dubai Police statistics show that January recorded the highest number of expired registration violations during the 10-month period, with 6,977 cases, followed by February with 6,768 and March with 6,573.

July ranked fourth with 6,404 violations, while June recorded 4,965, followed by August with 4,859, September with 4,763 and October with 4,056.

April saw 2,601 violations, while May registered the lowest number, at 984.

To make compliance easier, Dubai Police and other relevant authorities offer smart services that allow motorists to check and pay outstanding traffic fines and complete vehicle registration renewal procedures online.

These services are intended to help vehicle owners avoid delayed renewals and the additional penalties and legal consequences that may follow.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged motorists to keep track of registration and insurance expiry dates and arrange technical inspections on time.

He stressed that meeting these requirements was not simply about avoiding fines but also about protecting lives and property, preventing accidents and maintaining road safety across Dubai.

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