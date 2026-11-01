Keith Miller Counseling Offers Premarital Counseling In Bethesda As Engagement Season Begins

MENAFN - GetNews)"Keith Miller Counseling - premarital counseling in Bethesda"As engagement season begins, Keith Miller Counseling in Bethesda, Maryland offers premarital counseling for engaged couples, drawing on the Gottman Method, Imago Relationship Therapy and Emotionally Focused Therapy.

Bethesda, Maryland - November 01, 2026 - Keith Miller Counseling, a therapy practice in Bethesda, Maryland, offers premarital counseling for engaged couples as the busiest stretch of the year for proposals gets underway. The practice works with couples from Bethesda and across Montgomery County who want to prepare for marriage before the wedding.

Engagement season is starting

Proposals tend to cluster in the colder months. According to The Knot 2025 Real Weddings Study, about 47 percent of couples get engaged between November and February, and the wedding planning site describes engagement season as running roughly from Thanksgiving to Valentine's Day. The Knot also reports that the average engagement lasts about 15 months, which gives many newly engaged couples more than a year between the proposal and the wedding.

That window is often filled with venues, guest lists and budgets. For many couples, it is also a good time to talk through the less visible parts of a shared life before they marry.

What research shows about premarital education

Research suggests that preparation can make a difference. A 2006 study by Scott Stanley and colleagues, published in the Journal of Family Psychology and based on a survey of adults in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas, found that couples who took part in premarital education had about 31 percent lower odds of divorce than couples who did not. Because the study was a survey, it shows an association rather than proof that counseling alone caused the difference.

How premarital counseling works at the practice

The practice's premarital counseling draws on three established couples therapy models: Imago Relationship Theory, Emotionally Focused Couples Therapy and the Gottman Method. Couples can choose among the practice's counselors and approaches.

Sessions focus on practical preparation. Couples work through what the practice calls a "baggage check," addressing issues before they can damage the relationship. They also identify weak communication habits and replace them with stronger ones, talk about outside social pressures that can strain a marriage, work through the most frustrating parts of the relationship, and learn to receive love from each other more fully.

Conversations worth having before the wedding

Counseling before marriage gives couples a structured place to discuss topics that can be hard to raise on their own, such as how each partner handles money, how they will divide household responsibilities, what they expect from extended family, whether and when to have children, and how each of them reacts during an argument. Talking these through with a counselor can surface differences early, while the couple still has time to work on them together.

Scheduling for busy couples in Bethesda

Sessions run 50 minutes and take place at the practice's Bethesda office at 4300 Montgomery Avenue, which serves couples from Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Rockville, Silver Spring and other nearby communities. Evening and weekend appointments are available, which can help couples fit counseling around work and wedding planning.

Frequently asked questions

When should engaged couples start premarital counseling?

There is no single right time, but with engagements averaging about 15 months, many couples have time to start well before the wedding rather than in the final weeks.

Do couples need to be having problems to benefit?

No. Premarital counseling is preventive. It is designed to help couples build skills and talk through expectations before conflicts become entrenched.

What topics does premarital counseling cover at Keith Miller Counseling?

Sessions address unresolved issues each partner brings, communication habits, outside pressures on the relationship and the most frustrating parts of the relationship.

Is premarital counseling covered by insurance?

The practice is not in network with health plans. Many clients submit claims to their insurer as out-of-network care and receive partial reimbursement, which the practice says is often 40 to 60 percent, depending on the plan.

Where can couples attend premarital counseling in Bethesda?

Couples meet at the practice's Bethesda office at 4300 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 302. Evening and weekend appointments are available.

About Keith Miller Counseling

Founded in 2007 by Keith Miller, Keith Miller Counseling is a therapy practice based in Bethesda, Maryland, providing individual, couples and family therapy. The practice offers premarital and couples counseling, counseling for Black couples, Internal Family Systems (IFS) therapy, counseling for anxiety and trauma, and IQ and aptitude testing. Its mission is to help clients build healthier relationships and stronger mental health through evidence-based, culturally informed care. The practice serves clients throughout Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C. area and offers a free phone consultation to new clients.