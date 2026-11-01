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Bulgarians Vote In Presidential Runoff

Bulgarians Vote In Presidential Runoff


Date: 2026-11-01 05:09:57

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bulgarians cast their votes in the runoff round of the presidential elections on Sunday to elect the country's president and vice president.

About 6.6 million voters are eligible to vote, choosing between current acting President Iliana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov for president, and between Kiril Valchev and Georgi Kandev for vice president.

The first round of elections took place on Oct. 25. Iliana Yotova led with 34.76% of the votes, narrowly ahead of Andrey Gyurov, who received 31.95% of the votes.

Voting Bulgaria elections

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Gulf Times

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