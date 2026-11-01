Police Foil Smuggling Of 2M Captagon Pills At Jaber Border Crossing

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 1 (Petra) – Interagency security forces at the Jaber Border Crossing thwarted an attempt to smuggle two million narcotic pills into the Kingdom, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) official spokesperson announced Sunday.

The operation was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) in coordination with Jordan Customs and state security apparatuses following targeted intelligence concerning a incoming freight vehicle.

Security forces intercepted the truck upon arrival at the border facility and detained the occupants. Forensic search procedures revealed two million illicit pills concealed within structural compartments retrofitted into the chassis, intended for re-export to a neighboring state.

Specialized investigators have taken the suspects into custody and initiated legal proceedings to unravel the broader smuggling network.

//Petra// AA