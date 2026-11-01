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Petra Development Council Commissioners Sworn In Before Prime Minister

Petra Development Council Commissioners Sworn In Before Prime Minister


Date: 2026-11-01 05:09:01

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 1 (Petra) – Newly appointed members of the Board of Commissioners of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) were legally sworn in on Sunday before Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, following the issuance of a Royal Decree approving the Cabinet's decision on their appointment.

Pursuant to Article 7 (C) of the PDTRA Law No. 15 of 2009 and its amendments, the oath of office was taken by Maram Ma'an Al-Freihat as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Sami Ahmad Al-Hasanat as Commissioner for Reserve Management, and Commissioner Yousef Mahmoud Al-Awadat.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Abdul Latif Al-Najdawi and Chairman of the PDTRA Board of Commissioners Adnan Swae'r.

//Petra// AA

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Jordan News Agency

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