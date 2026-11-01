Water Minister, UAE Ambassador Discuss Strategic Cooperation, Investment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 1 (Petra) – Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Al-Saud met Sunday with UAE Ambassador to Jordan Sultan Al-Shamsi to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the water sector and increasing UAE private-sector investment in Jordan's strategic water infrastructure.

Abu Al-Saud underscored the critical need for inter-Arab technical exchange to mitigate severe water scarcity, build regional water security, and attract Arab private capital to large-scale infrastructure projects.

The Minister reviewed national measures underway to address growing water deficits, led by the flagship National Water Carrier Project, non-revenue water (NRW) reduction campaigns, expanded treated wastewater reuse, and the deployment of smart management systems across municipal water and sanitation networks.

He praised the strategic partnership between the two nations, anchored by the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing the importance of expanding joint investments in critical utility infrastructure.

Ambassador Al-Shamsi commended Jordan's management of scarce water resources, affirming the UAE's commitment to deepening institutional collaboration and knowledge sharing. He expressed the readiness of UAE private-sector enterprises to participate in Jordan's vital water projects and explore further investment avenues aligned with sustainable development goals.

Al-Shamsi also highlighted the upcoming UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi, co-hosted with Senegal, as a vital international platform to foster global partnerships, share technical expertise, and advance innovative solutions to global water security challenges.

//Petra// AA