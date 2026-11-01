Nearly 100,000 Consumers Remain Without Power In Dnipropetrovsk Region Following Russian Attacks
He said the night had been difficult in the region, as Russian forces continued to target energy infrastructure, with new strikes causing further power outages.
"Nearly 100,000 consumers in the Dnipro, Pavlohrad and Samar districts are currently without electricity due to overnight attacks," the post reads.Read also: Russian forces attack coal mining facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region, casualties reported
Hanzha noted that more than 70 emergency repair crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible.
He added that energy workers had restored electricity to almost all consumers in the Dnipro, Kamianske and Pavlohrad districts who had lost power due to Russian attacks the previous day. Water supply in the city of Dnipro has been fully restored.
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