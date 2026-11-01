War Update: 264 Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook post on the situation as of 08:00 on Sunday, November 1, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces carried out 74 airstrikes, dropping 230 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian troops deployed 6,505 kamikaze drones and launched 2,533 attacks.

Russian artillery struck Mala Korchakivka, Zapsillia, Yunakivka, Pysarivka, Korchakivka, Mala Sich, Katerynivka, Pavlivka, Khotin and Vodolahy in the Sumy region.

Airstrikes hit Kyianytsia, Ivolzhanske and Pysarivka.

In the North Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops launched seven attacks near Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Koreniok, Ulanove and Korchakivka.

In the South Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 13 Russian attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance near Ternova, Starytsia and Radkivka, as well as toward Zakharivka and Volokhivske.

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In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

Ten Russian attempts to advance were thwarted in the Lyman sector, near Kopanky, Chervonyi Stav, Shyikivka, Lyman, Zarichne and Donetske.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian troops launched four attacks near Ozerne, Yampil and Pyskunivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Tykhonivka and Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 17 Russian attacks were recorded. Russian troops conducted assault operations near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka and Mykolaipillia.

The highest number of assault operations was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 55 attacks. Russian forces attacked near Serhiivka, Molodetske and Novopavlivka and launched assaults toward Sofiivka, Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Dobropillia, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Krasnopodillia, Virivka, Myrne, Vasylivka, Novopidhhorodnie, Novomykolaivka and Biliakivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled one Russian attack near Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian troops repelled nine Russian attacks near Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near Pavlivka.

No active Russian operations were recorded in the Dnipro River sector.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the situation remained largely unchanged. No signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected.

Photo: AFU General Staff