Drones Attack Lukoil Refinery In Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Telegram channel Astra, Ukrinform reports.

"A massive drone attack has been underway in the Nizhny Novgorod region overnight and this morning: more than a hundred drones have been destroyed. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. An industrial facility in the Kstovo district sustained significant damage," regional governor Gleb Nikitin wrote on social media.

He did not specify which facility was hit. However, according to Telegram channels, drones attacked the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo. Local residents reported explosions in the area.

Explosions reported in Russia's Ufa, oil refinery unit on fire – media

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that air defense systems had shot down 235 drones overnight.

The Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery had already been targeted by drones in April, May and August this year.

The refinery is a strategically important facility for Russia. It supplies fuel to the Russian armed forces and the Moscow region, which accounts for nearly 30% of the country's total gasoline consumption.

The refinery has a processing capacity of 17 million tonnes of crude oil per year. It produces more than 50 types of products, including aviation and diesel fuel for Russia's military-industrial complex.