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Russian Forces Attack Energy Facilities In Vinnytsia Region, Damage Mobile Communications Tower

Russian Forces Attack Energy Facilities In Vinnytsia Region, Damage Mobile Communications Tower


Date: 2026-11-01 05:08:03

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nataliia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

She noted that the Vinnytsia region had come under another massive Russian attack overnight.

"Energy infrastructure facilities were targeted. Damage was also reported to a mobile communications tower, a private warehouse building, windows in apartment buildings, as well as public transport stops and a car in the city of Vinnytsia," the post said.

Read also: Russian forces attack coal mining facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region, casualties reported

As reported, on October 26, Russian drones damaged a civilian infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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