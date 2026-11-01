Debris From Russian Drones Damages Power Lines, Educational Facility In Kirovohrad Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

"Debris from an enemy UAV damaged power lines, windows at an educational facility, storage buildings belonging to an agricultural enterprise, as well as a residential house in one of the communities in the Novoukrainka district," the post said.

Russian forces attack warehouses in Kropyvnytskyi district

According to him, an energy repair crew will work to restore electricity.