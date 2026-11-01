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Debris From Russian Drones Damages Power Lines, Educational Facility In Kirovohrad Region

Debris From Russian Drones Damages Power Lines, Educational Facility In Kirovohrad Region


Date: 2026-11-01 05:08:03

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

"Debris from an enemy UAV damaged power lines, windows at an educational facility, storage buildings belonging to an agricultural enterprise, as well as a residential house in one of the communities in the Novoukrainka district," the post said.

Read also: Russian forces attack warehouses in Kropyvnytskyi district

According to him, an energy repair crew will work to restore electricity.

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UkrinForm

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