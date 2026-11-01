Russian Forces Strike Energy Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region, Leaving Over 650 Settlements Without Power
“The enemy has once again attacked the region's energy infrastructure. As a result of the latest strikes, more than 650 settlements in the Zhytomyr region have been left without electricity,” the post says.
It is noted that energy workers are doing everything necessary to restore electricity supplies.Read also: Nearly 100,000 consumers remain without power in Dnipro petrovsk region following Russian attacks
As reported, overnight on October 25, enemy drones damaged an energy infrastructure facility, an outpatient clinic and a private enterprise in the Zhytomyr region.
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