Russian Forces Stepping Up Efforts To Expand Control In Northern Kharkiv Region, Border Guards Say

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this during a televised broadcast, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Currently, most attempts to attack and use weapons and military equipment by the enemy are taking place specifically in the direction of the Kharkiv region,” Demchenko said.

According to him, Russian forces are making the most attempts to expand their area of control within the defensive sector of the Hart Brigade. In the Sumy region, the enemy more frequently attempts attacks in the Konotop and Shostka districts, but the number of such attempts is significantly lower than in the Kharkiv region.

In the Chernihiv region, meanwhile, Russian troops had previously planned to launch attacks, but have not yet amassed sufficient forces to do so, the spokesperson said. At the same time, all three border regions are suffering from Russian shelling.

Belarus continues to relay signals to Russian drones, troop numbers near border unchanged – Demchenko

As Ukrinform reported, Russian infantry groups are operating in parts of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, while they are not being deployed in the Chernihiv region.