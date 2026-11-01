More Countries Report Ebola Cases As Outbreak Continues To Spread

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Two people in northeastern Nigeria are suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus.

According to the country's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, both individuals, who developed fever, have been isolated, while health officials are assessing their medical condition and tracing their contacts. Ebola infection has not yet been confirmed, and laboratory test results are expected to determine whether they have contracted the virus.

Nigeria confirmed its first Ebola case on October 26. The patient was a Swiss national who had travelled to Nigeria by plane from Uganda.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has exceeded 5,000. According to the country's National Institute of Public Health, 10,351 people have been infected with the virus.

The outbreak began in May this year in the DRC and Uganda. In the DRC, infections and deaths have been reported in eight provinces.

Ugandan authorities declared the outbreak over on July 28, a decision confirmed by the World Health Organization on August 25. Kenya, meanwhile, announced its first Ebola case on October 6.

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