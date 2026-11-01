Trump Says Zelenskyy Can Attend G20 Summit In Miami

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US President Donald Trump said he would be willing to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G20 summit scheduled for December in Miami.

"Yes, there's no problem with that," Trump told reporters when asked whether Zelenskyy could attend the meeting of G20 leaders.

He also expressed confidence that the Russia-Ukraine conflict would come to an end in the foreseeable future.

"I think the war between Ukraine and Russia will end in the not-too-distant future," the US president added.

On October 31, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Zelenskyy's visit to the G20 summit depended on whether he received an invitation from Trump. At the time, he said that no final decision had been made yet.

The G20 summit is scheduled for December 14-15 in Miami. Earlier, in September, the US invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the event.

In addition, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already revealed that Trump and Putin could meet in just a few weeks. The talks could potentially take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China on November 18-19.