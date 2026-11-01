Qatari LNG Tanker Comes Under Attack In Persian Gulf

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Al Mayeda liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, owned by Qatar's Nakilat shipping company, came under attack in the Persian Gulf on the evening of October 30.

The incident was reported in a statement published on the company's official website.

"The Al Mayeda LNG vessel was struck by unidentified objects while transiting the Persian Gulf on Friday evening, October 30. No crew members were injured, and there was no environmental damage," the statement said.

Nakilat said the tanker had not lost its operational capabilities and that an assessment of the incident was underway.

The company added that it remained in direct contact with the crew and maritime security authorities in the region to ensure the safety of those on board.

Image: Angel Garcia / Bloomberg