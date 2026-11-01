President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Algeria

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Esteemed Mr. President,

Dear Brother,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of 1 November - Revolution Day.

This historic day stands as an eternal symbol of the Algerian people's struggle for freedom and independence, their unshakeable will, great heroism, and national unity.

The current level of traditional ties of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Algeria is a source of satisfaction.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to further expand our relations and develop our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our brotherly peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Algeria."