What If Kindness Went Viral On November 11? German Conscious Community Pledges 11 Million Acts Toward 1B Act Moonshot

Partnering together for 1 Billion Acts of Kindness (From Left) Kindness Forward Founder Chin Yao, Yoga Vidya Founder Sukadev Volker Bretz, Yoga Vidya Instructor Magdalena Niering, & Kindness Forward Founding Ambassador Sara Morell

Kindness Forward founder Chin Yao shares the 1 billion acts of kindness vision at the Yoga Vidya daily meditation gathering at the Yoga Vidya ashram in Bad Meinberg, Germany

1 Billion Acts of Kindness founding ambassadors join hands during the Kindness Forward Founding Leaders Retreat held in the Yoga Vidya ashram

From a small German town to the world: Yoga pioneer Sukadev Bretz and Yoga Vidya help inspire a global movement for one billion acts of kindness

- Sukadev Volker Bretz, Yoga Vidya's founderBAD MEINBERG, GERMANY, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At a time when division dominates the headlines, a small German town is offering the world a radically simple response: 11 million acts of kindness, with a groundbreaking worldwide activation on November 11.Yoga Vidya, home to the world's largest ashram-based conscious community outside India, has pledged to inspire 11 million acts of kindness as a founding organizational partner of Pass Kindness Forward, the global movement aiming to inspire one billion acts during Global Kindness Season.“As a mother of three sons, I have the same message for my boys as I do for the eight billion of us sharing this beautiful planet: let's play nicely together,” said Rohini Emanuelsson, London-based Global Movement Co-Creator.“It sounds almost too simple, but perhaps that's exactly where we need to begin. Kindness is the pathway back home to love. And when we each choose to make a difference, one small act at a time, together the impossible becomes probable.”From Bad Meinberg to the worldIn July 2026, 30 kindness leaders from around the world gathered at Yoga Vidya in Bad Meinberg to co-create“a world as beautiful as our hearts know is possible.” German yoga pioneer Sukadev Volker Bretz, Yoga Vidya's founder, opened his doors and community to help bring that vision to life.Founded in 1992, Yoga Vidya has grown into one of Europe's largest nonprofit yoga organizations, with four residential ashrams, more than 70 centres and affiliated studios, and over 40,000 graduates of its training programmes.From Puerto Rico to a worldwide waveThe movement grew from Puerto Rico's Pásalo Pa'lante, which recorded 1,135,096 acts of kindness in five days in November 2025 across the island's 78 municipalities.“Sukadev did more than endorse an idea - he welcomed the global kindness leaders into his community and helped create the conditions for a worldwide movement,” said Chin Yao, Founder of Pass Kindness Forward.November 11 - Making kindness go viralOn November 11, 2026, the movement will launch its first global activation, featuring a 24-hour worldwide broadcast of inspiring stories, people and acts of kindness.Using innovative streaming technology, global kindness ambassadors will simultaneously share the broadcast across their own channels and communities, with one bold ambition: to make kindness go viral around the world.Yoga Vidya's Kindness Theme Week runs November 1–7 in Bad Meinberg, with momentum continuing through World Kindness Day on November 13 and throughout the 92-day Global Kindness Season, ending January 31, 2027.Everyone is invited to pledge kindness throughout the season, act on that intention and inspire others to pass it forward.One act can change someone's day. Together, we can change the world.Make your kindness pledge:passkindnessforwardAbout the partnersYoga Vidya e.V., founded by Sukadev Bretz in 1992, shares yoga, meditation and selfless service through its German ashrams, centres and educational programmes.Pass Kindness Forward, rooted in Puerto Rico's Pásalo Pa'lante (an initiative of Te Amo PR), invites individuals and organizations worldwide to inspire one billion acts of kindness.passkindnessforwardMedia contactRohini EmanuelssonLondon-based Global Movement Co-Creator...+44 7881 550809Interviews available: Sukadev Volker Bretz and Rohini Emanuelsson.

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What If Kindness Went Viral on November 11? German Conscious Community Pledges 11 Million Acts Toward 1B Act Moonshot News Provided By The Hyphenate Group November 01, 2026, 09:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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