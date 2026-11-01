Kartik Aaryan Reunites With Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav As 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Turns 2

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) It has been 2 years since the last instalment of the popular 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise reached cinema lovers. Marking the special occasion on Sunday, Kartik aka Rooh Baba decided to reunite with the OG Manjulika Vidya Balan and Chota Pandit Rajpal Yadav.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kartik dropped a fun video where the three of them were seen at a gas station.

The clip opened with Kartik dressed as Rooh Baba tapping his foot to a peppy number. Vijya, posing in her Manjulika avatar, later joins him. Next, Rajpal Yadav in his Chota Pandit look also comes out of the car and becomes a part of the low-key reunion.

Uploading the exciting clip on his official handle, Kartik wrote, "RoohBaba X Manjulika X ChotaPandit Reunion at the gas station (Man Dancing" emoji) 2 years of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 madness (Call me and red heart emojis)."

He even revealed in the comment section, "Chota pandit left the ac on".

Reacting to the post, one of the users shared, "RoohBaba is not a character, it's an emotion! Two years and the madness is still alive!"

Another one penned, "RoohBaba never fails to steal the spotlight!"

Some even took the reunion as a hint for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'.

"This reunion deserves a whole movie of its own! Waiting for bb4," read the third comment.

One of them shared, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 k shoot k liye meet up hogya guyzzz."

Made under the direction of Anees Bazmee, and written by Aakash Kaushik, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been jointly backed by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

The third instalment in the franchise stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 revolves around Ruhaan Randhawa (Rooh Baba), a self-styled ghostbuster who ends up in a haunted palace where a decades-old legend surrounding the spirit of Manjulika resurfaces.

The primary instalment in the franchise led by Akshay Kumar, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was released in 2007, followed by 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in 2022.