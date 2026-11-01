North Korea Defies Sanctions, Rejects Calls for Denuclearization
(MENAFN) North Korea on Friday dismissed international pressure over its nuclear and missile programs, declaring that sanctions “may work on the weak but never on us,” after a group of countries called for Pyongyang to abandon its weapons programs and comply with United Nations sanctions.
Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the UK, the US and the European Union jointly demanded the “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization” of North Korea, calling on the country to dismantle its “unlawful” weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.
“We continue to strongly support the implementation of all DPRK-related UN Security Council resolutions,” they said in a joint statement.
Responding to the declaration, a spokesperson for North Korea’s Foreign Ministry strongly criticized the participating countries, characterizing their position as a “wanton violation” of the country's sovereignty.
The ministry also accused the US and its “vassal forces’” of attempting to defend their “hostile policy” toward Pyongyang by relying on what it described as “unjust and unreasonable pretexts.”
“Taking this opportunity, we warn once again the member states of the multilateral sanctions monitoring team, including the ROK and Japan, and the EU, which are active in the US-led anti-DPRK sanctions and pressure racket, against their hostile acts, and make it clear that they will be held accountable for such hostile acts,” it said.
The ministry further stressed that Pyongyang would maintain its determination to defend its national interests and sovereignty, asserting that it would rely on its military strength to counter external pressure.
North Korea also reaffirmed its commitment to establishing international relations grounded in what it described as justice and impartiality, signaling no change in its position despite renewed calls for denuclearization.
Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the UK, the US and the European Union jointly demanded the “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization” of North Korea, calling on the country to dismantle its “unlawful” weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.
“We continue to strongly support the implementation of all DPRK-related UN Security Council resolutions,” they said in a joint statement.
Responding to the declaration, a spokesperson for North Korea’s Foreign Ministry strongly criticized the participating countries, characterizing their position as a “wanton violation” of the country's sovereignty.
The ministry also accused the US and its “vassal forces’” of attempting to defend their “hostile policy” toward Pyongyang by relying on what it described as “unjust and unreasonable pretexts.”
“Taking this opportunity, we warn once again the member states of the multilateral sanctions monitoring team, including the ROK and Japan, and the EU, which are active in the US-led anti-DPRK sanctions and pressure racket, against their hostile acts, and make it clear that they will be held accountable for such hostile acts,” it said.
The ministry further stressed that Pyongyang would maintain its determination to defend its national interests and sovereignty, asserting that it would rely on its military strength to counter external pressure.
North Korea also reaffirmed its commitment to establishing international relations grounded in what it described as justice and impartiality, signaling no change in its position despite renewed calls for denuclearization.
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