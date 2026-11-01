Terminally Ill Dutch Professor Builds AI Twin to Lecture After Death
(MENAFN) Dutch professor Jan Rotmans, who has terminal cancer, is building an artificial intelligence replica of himself so his expertise endures and he can keep delivering lectures after he dies, local media reported Saturday.
The 65-year-old professor of transition studies said the digital twin would be trained on his books, scientific publications and recorded lectures, a Dutch public broadcaster reported.
Online version due by end of 2026
The first online version is expected to launch by the end of 2026, with a hologram able to appear on stage planned later. Rotmans said recordings of his voice, image and facial expressions have already been captured to build the digital version.
The project is led by studio The Synths, which previously produced a digital likeness of former Dutch footballer Ruud Gullit.
Rotmans, who has lived with metastatic prostate cancer for nearly two years, said his condition is stable and his latest medical results have been encouraging. He said he hopes to interact with his AI counterpart and learn from its responses.
He also conceded the technology’s limits, including the risk that it could produce inaccurate information or statements he would not endorse. The system will undergo extensive testing before release, he said.
AI expert sounds alarm
Iris van Rooij, an artificial intelligence professor at Radboud University, criticized the project and called it an undesirable development. She warned that people who engage with such digital models may wrongly ascribe human qualities, including emotions and intelligence, to AI systems.
Rotmans countered that the digital twin is not meant to replace him but to keep his knowledge available to future generations. He said he accepts the risks and expects other researchers to follow with similar initiatives.
The 65-year-old professor of transition studies said the digital twin would be trained on his books, scientific publications and recorded lectures, a Dutch public broadcaster reported.
Online version due by end of 2026
The first online version is expected to launch by the end of 2026, with a hologram able to appear on stage planned later. Rotmans said recordings of his voice, image and facial expressions have already been captured to build the digital version.
The project is led by studio The Synths, which previously produced a digital likeness of former Dutch footballer Ruud Gullit.
Rotmans, who has lived with metastatic prostate cancer for nearly two years, said his condition is stable and his latest medical results have been encouraging. He said he hopes to interact with his AI counterpart and learn from its responses.
He also conceded the technology’s limits, including the risk that it could produce inaccurate information or statements he would not endorse. The system will undergo extensive testing before release, he said.
AI expert sounds alarm
Iris van Rooij, an artificial intelligence professor at Radboud University, criticized the project and called it an undesirable development. She warned that people who engage with such digital models may wrongly ascribe human qualities, including emotions and intelligence, to AI systems.
Rotmans countered that the digital twin is not meant to replace him but to keep his knowledge available to future generations. He said he accepts the risks and expects other researchers to follow with similar initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment