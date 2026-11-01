Ebola Kills Over 5,000 in DR Congo as Cases Top 10,000
(MENAFN) More than 5,000 people have died from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo since the outbreak was declared in mid-May, according to the latest situation update released Saturday, as authorities confront the largest outbreak the country has ever recorded.
Cumulative cases have climbed to 10,351, the Health Ministry update showed.
The outbreak has spread across eight provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo, South Ubangi and North Ubangi.
It is both the largest and deadliest Ebola outbreak on record in Congo, and the second-largest worldwide, behind only the 2014-2016 epidemic in West Africa.
Frontline workers under threat
On Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) urged stronger protections for frontline workers after two young Congolese doctors died from Ebola earlier this week, in North Kivu and Ituri provinces.
Detection gaps fuel spread
Health authorities said weak early detection and contact tracing remain among the biggest barriers to halting transmission in Congo. Only about 12% of confirmed cases have been traced to previously known contacts, authorities said, and many deaths are occurring in communities.
Cumulative cases have climbed to 10,351, the Health Ministry update showed.
The outbreak has spread across eight provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo, South Ubangi and North Ubangi.
It is both the largest and deadliest Ebola outbreak on record in Congo, and the second-largest worldwide, behind only the 2014-2016 epidemic in West Africa.
Frontline workers under threat
On Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) urged stronger protections for frontline workers after two young Congolese doctors died from Ebola earlier this week, in North Kivu and Ituri provinces.
Detection gaps fuel spread
Health authorities said weak early detection and contact tracing remain among the biggest barriers to halting transmission in Congo. Only about 12% of confirmed cases have been traced to previously known contacts, authorities said, and many deaths are occurring in communities.
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