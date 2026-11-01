Khamenei Warns Iran Will Set Terms of Any War’s End
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared Saturday that Tehran would determine “the time and conditions” for ending the conflict “if the enemies resume attacks.”
“If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for their end,” Khamenei said in a statement carried by a state-run broadcaster.
The statement followed a meeting between Khamenei and senior military officials, the broadcaster reported.
He ordered top commanders to deliver an “immediate and effective response, without geographical restrictions to any potential enemy threat,” the statement said. He also directed that the list of targets be updated so that all US and Israeli assets are “within the armed forces’ reach,” it added.
Khamenei’s remarks came hours after Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia warned earlier Saturday that a renewed war would “engulf a much wider area” if US President Donald Trump “resorts to another adventure in the region” alongside Israel.
Tensions persist since Feb. 28 strikes
Tensions across the Middle East have stayed elevated since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliation in the region.
Diplomatic efforts followed, including a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June. Even so, disputes over security arrangements and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz have continued.
“If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for their end,” Khamenei said in a statement carried by a state-run broadcaster.
The statement followed a meeting between Khamenei and senior military officials, the broadcaster reported.
He ordered top commanders to deliver an “immediate and effective response, without geographical restrictions to any potential enemy threat,” the statement said. He also directed that the list of targets be updated so that all US and Israeli assets are “within the armed forces’ reach,” it added.
Khamenei’s remarks came hours after Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia warned earlier Saturday that a renewed war would “engulf a much wider area” if US President Donald Trump “resorts to another adventure in the region” alongside Israel.
Tensions persist since Feb. 28 strikes
Tensions across the Middle East have stayed elevated since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliation in the region.
Diplomatic efforts followed, including a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June. Even so, disputes over security arrangements and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz have continued.
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